Man sentenced to 40 years in prison for murder of 11-year-old boy in Channelview

HOUSTON – A man was sentenced to 40 years in prison for the death of an 11-year-old boy in 2019.

Sonnie Reyes, 24, plead guilty to murder.

Several witnesses took the stand and prosecutors showed evidence to the courtroom during a hearing on Wednesday.

Families from both the suspect and the victim were present.

Reyes is accused of shooting and killing Kamren Jones, 11, in June 2019.

The boy was sleeping inside his home in Channelview when prosecutors said Reyes opened fire on the home.

Cameron Moore was also charged with murder in the case. He remains in jail and he’s scheduled in court in May.