Jurors hear recording of police interview with accused killer in 11-year-old Josue Flores’ case

Houston, TX. – For the first time, we are hearing what accused killer Andre Jackson had to say to authorities shortly after his arrest on June 3, 2016, for the murder of Josue Flores. Prosecutors played the police interview for the jury on Thursday.

Jackson was heard repeatedly denying that he had anything to do with the young boy’s murder.

“This is so ridiculous! What makes you think I killed this guy?” said Jackson on the recording.

Josue, the 11-year-old honor student, was stabbed roughly 20 times with a pocket knife nearly six years ago, in May 2016, while walking home from Marshall Middle School.

Surveillance cameras caught Jackson running away on the same street at the time Flores was attacked and killed.

In the taped interview with police, Jackson said at the time of Josue’s murder he was looking for a Walgreens or Fiesta store before he saw something that made him run but wouldn’t tell the investigator what it was, claiming he was afraid of retaliation. He was concerned someone might hurt or kidnap him.

Ad

“You’re making me extremely nervous. This is a very weird thing for me,” Jackson said. “What makes you think I killed this guy? Is it the picture? Is it because I was near there?”

As he was being interrogated, Jackson was uncooperative at times and on occasion, he became upset, agitated, and combative.

“Are you looking for a confession?” he asked the investigator who replied, “I’m looking for the truth.”

“We want some type of justice,” said the victim’s sister Guadalupe Flores.

The Flores family spoke publicly for the first time since the trial started.

His oldest sister said she and her family are asking for the community’s support no matter the outcome of the case.

“We could easily be angry. I could easily go out there and hurt other people with my anger but I don’t want to do that. That’s not my brother.” Guadalupe

said. “I’m going to get the best out of my brother and spread that as much as I can.”

Ad

The testimony portion of trial resumes Friday morning at 9 a.m.