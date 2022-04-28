78º

Ask 2: What are they working on at West Bellfort Avenue and Highway 59?

Anavid Reyes, Traffic Expert, KPRC

HOUSTONQuestion: What is going on along West Bellfort right before getting to 59?

Answer: Crews have blocked off three lanes of W Bellfort Street right before getting to the Southwest Freeway with barrels. This work is creating long lines of traffic to get through the light. According to the Houston Public Works department’s project tracker website crews are working on drainage to help improve flooding issues. They’re also fixing curbs, sidewalks, driveways, street lighting, and necessary underground utilities.

Right now they’re 80-percent done with the project, according to their website.

The price tag: a little more than $8-million dollars.

