2 charged in $10M Medicare fraud, kickback scheme in Houston area: US Attorney

HOUSTON – A home health agency owner and patient recruiter have been arrested for Medicare fraud and kickback schemes, U.S. Attorney Jennifer B. Lowery announced Thursday.

Okorie Oko, 63, of Fresno and 57-year-old Henry Henry C. Dobbins of Houston have both been charged with conspiracy to commit, committing health care fraud and conspiracy to pay and receive healthcare kickbacks.

According to the indictment, Oko is the owner of Elitte Healthcare and Service Inc. and Dobbins is a patient recruiter.

The indictment alleges that from 2015 to 2022, Oko billed Medicare for home health care services that were never provided and created false medical records. Oko allegedly paid kickbacks to Dobbins, patients and marketers that Elitte employed to obtain new patient referrals. Oko also allegedly billed Medicare for home health care services provided to Elitte marketers while transporting and recruiting patients within the community.

The indictment also alleges Oko and Elitte fraudulently billed more than $10 million to Medicare.

If convicted, both face up to 10 years in federal prison and a possible $250,000 maximum fine.

The Department of Health and Human Services ‐ Office of Inspector General conducted the investigation with the assistance of the Texas Attorney General’s Medicaid Fraud Control Unit and FBI. Special Assistant U.S. Attorney Kathryn Olson is prosecuting the case.