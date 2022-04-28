66º

12 injured in charter bus crash involving Tomball baseball team in Waller County, authorities say

All 12 of those injured are expected to survive, according to police.

Ana Gonzalez, Digital Associate Producer

WALLER COUNTY, Texas – A charter bus carrying a baseball team from Tomball was involved in a rollover crash in Waller County Wednesday night, according to authorities in Waller County.

The crash happened on U.S. 290 eastbound and FM 362 near Buc-ees at around 9:45 a.m.

Officers with Waller Police said the bus was carrying 22 people from the Spartans Post Grad Baseball Academy based in Tomball. They were coming back from a doubleheader at Ranger College west of Fort Worth, according to the school’s website.

12 people were rushed to a nearby hospital, including 2 people via Life Flight. One person required extrication.

All of them are expected to survive, according to police.

It was unknown what caused the bus to roll over on the eastbound mainlanes.

