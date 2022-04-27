US Rep. Sylvia Garcia says she has COVID-19

U.S. representative for Texas, Sylvia R. Garcia, announced she has COVID-19 on Wednesday.
Rep. Garcia released this statement Wednesday:
“This morning I tested positive for COVID-19. Fortunately, I’m fully vaccinated and boosted -- so my symptoms are mild. I’ll follow CDC guidelines and I expect a full recovery. I’ll be quarantining and focusing on getting healthy. I will work virtually, and my office will remain open and ready to serve you!”
Garcia was elected to the U.S. House of Representatives in November 2018. She represents the Texas 29th Congressional District.