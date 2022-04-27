78º

US Rep. Sylvia Garcia says she has COVID-19

The member of Congress representing Texas’ 29th Congressional District made the announcement on Twitter

Briana Zamora-Nipper, Community Associate Producer

Rep. Sylvia Garcia, D-Texas, listens during a House Committee on Armed Services Subcommittee on Military Personnel, hearing about Military Criminal Investigative Organization Reform Recommendations from the Fort Hood Independent Review Committee, on Capitol Hill, Tuesday, March 16, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) (Alex Brandon, Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

U.S. representative for Texas, Sylvia R. Garcia, announced she has COVID-19 on Wednesday.

Rep. Garcia released this statement Wednesday:

“This morning I tested positive for COVID-19. Fortunately, I’m fully vaccinated and boosted -- so my symptoms are mild. I’ll follow CDC guidelines and I expect a full recovery. I’ll be quarantining and focusing on getting healthy. I will work virtually, and my office will remain open and ready to serve you!”

Garcia was elected to the U.S. House of Representatives in November 2018. She represents the Texas 29th Congressional District.

