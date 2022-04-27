Tuskegee Airman asks Americans to send him birthday cards for his 100th birthday

PROVIDENCE, R.I. – A Rhode Island veteran made history while serving our country, and now he is asking Americans from all over the country to help him celebrate his birthday.

Ret. Sgt. Victor Butler is believed to be the last surviving Tuskegee Airman in Rhode Island, WJAR reported.

Butler was one of the Black military pilots and airmen who made history while fighting in World War II. They broke barriers and led the way to desegregating the U.S. military. Butler became a mechanic for the Tuskegee airmen working on legendary planes -- all while dealing with racism.

Victor W. Butler is believed to be the last surviving Tuskegee Airmen of Rhode Island. He is asking for birthday cards for his 100th birthday on May 21. Posted by NBC 10 WJAR on Friday, April 22, 2022

As WJAR noted, he has awards, coins and more documenting his accomplishments, but now he’s looking for one more thing: birthday cards.

Butler is turning 100 years old on May 21, and he’s hoping to get cards from his fellow Americans and he said he’ll read every one of them.

Ad

You can mail your Happy Birthday wishes to this address:

Victor W. Butler

C/O Gary Butler

PO Box 3523

Cranston, RI 02910