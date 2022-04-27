Police chase ends with suspect’s car slamming into utility pole

A police chase ended with a suspect’s vehicle crashing into a utility pole in northeast Houston on Wednesday, authorities said.

Harris County Constable Precinct 1 said the chase began near Mesa and Sunderland as a traffic stop, but then the suspect took off, leading deputies on a chase.

The suspect ran over a stop sign during the chase and the suspect eventually took off on foot. A K-9 officer caught the suspect and bit the suspect.

Emergency workers were called to help.

