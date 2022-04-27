80º

LIVE

Local News

Police chase ends with suspect’s car slamming into utility pole

Amanda Cochran, Digital Special Projects Manager

Tags: police chase, Houston
A police chase ended with a suspect’s vehicle crashing into a utility pole in northeast Houston on Wednesday, authorities said.

HOUSTON – A police chase ended with a suspect’s vehicle crashing into a utility pole in northeast Houston on Wednesday, authorities said.

Harris County Constable Precinct 1 said the chase began near Mesa and Sunderland as a traffic stop, but then the suspect took off, leading deputies on a chase.

The suspect ran over a stop sign during the chase and the suspect eventually took off on foot. A K-9 officer caught the suspect and bit the suspect.

Emergency workers were called to help.

Watch video of the scene in the video player above as soon as it can be processed.

Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Amanda Cochran is an Edward R. Murrow award-winning journalist. She specializes in Texas features, consumer and business news and local crime coverage.

email