Houston-area man on Joe Biden’s first list of presidential commutations

HOUSTON – President Joe Biden has granted the first three pardons of his term and also commuted the sentences of 75 others for nonviolent, drug-related convictions.

The White House announced the clemencies Tuesday as it launched a series of job training and reentry programs for those in prison or recently released.

“I am also commuting the sentences of 75 people who are serving long sentences for non-violent drug offenses, many of whom have been serving on home confinement during the COVID-pandemic-and many of whom would have received a lower sentence if they were charged with the same offense today, thanks to the bipartisan First Step Act,” President Biden said.

Some of those who received a commuted sentence is from the Houston area.

On Wednesday, KPRC 2 spoke with Quang Nguyen who had no idea his name was on the White House’s list of sentences that were commuted.

In August 2016, Nguyen was convicted of conspiracy to possess with the intent to distribute 1,000 or more marijuana plants.

Ad

In March 2017, he was sentenced to 120 months in federal prison.

“When I heard they gave me 10 years, that was terrible. I didn’t know if I could make it or not. I had a very hard time,” Nguyen said.

Since 2020, Nguyen has been serving time in home confinement after being granted release and a reduced sentence due to health issues and the COVID-19 pandemic.

With President Biden’s commutation, Nguyen’s reduced sentence that was set to expire on Oct. 2023, was shortened by six months and will end in April 2023.

“It’s a whole lot better to get out early,” Nguyen said. “I just want to say thank you, God. Thank you Joe Biden for giving me a better opportunity. Thank you for that.”