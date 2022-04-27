$100K bond for Cy-Fair ISD teacher accused of sexually abusing former student; placed on admin leave

Thomas Fox, 56, has been charged with aggravated sexual assault of a child under 14 years of age.

CYPRESS, Texas – A longtime Cypress Fairbanks ISD teacher is accused of sexually assaulting one of his former students.

The alleged abuse happened in 2001, according to court documents.

The victim, who is now an adult, claimed that Fox sexually abused him when he was a middle school student. He said Fox was a family friend, teacher and mentor to him.

Documents state Fox repeatedly sexually assaulted the victim for a period of approximately 20 months while the victim was 11 or 12 years old.

According to investigators, Fox first began by inappropriately touching the boy, but it later progressed to sexual encounters.

The victim came forward after seeking counseling.

Fox was arrested on April 22.

Cy-Fair ISD released the following statement:

“CFISD learned of this serious allegation on April 24, 2022, from the Harris County Sheriff’s Office following the arrest of Thomas Fox.

“Thomas Fox was first employed by CFISD in 2002 as a teacher at Arnold Middle School. He was not employed by CFISD from June 2014 –September 2016. Mr. Fox was last assigned to Jersey Village High School as a special education teacher. Mr. Fox was placed on administrative leave on April 25, 2022.”

Anyone seeking more information is urged to the HCSO Child Abuse Unit at 713 -830-3250.