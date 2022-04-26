Woman recovering after mobile home fire in east Harris County, officials say

A woman is recovering after a mobile home fire in east Harris County Monday, officials with the Harris County Fire Marshal’s Office said.

The fire happened at a mobile home located in the 13700 block of McNair Street around 10:50 p.m.

According to HCFMO, crews responded to reports of a vehicle and trailer on fire. Crews were quickly able to put out the bulk of the flames.

Officials said one woman was treated at the scene for smoke inhalation and released.

HCFMO is investigating the cause of the fire.