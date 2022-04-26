Take mom to see Michael Bublé for Mother’s Day!

VANCOUVER, BC - MARCH 25: Singer Michael Buble speaks on stage during the 2018 JUNO Awards at Rogers Arena on March 25, 2018 in Vancouver, Canada. (Photo by Andrew Chin/Getty Images)

Great news Bublé fans! The Grammy Award-winning, multi-platinum superstar entertainer Michael Bublé will be back on the road with his brand new “Higher Tour” and is coming to Toyota Center on Sept. 13.

Tickets will go on sale Friday, May 6th at 10 am at ToyotaCenter.com and make a great Mother’s Day gift.

The 27- city U.S. tour, announced by national tour promoter Beaver Productions, includes stops at NYC’s Madison Square Garden on August l8th and LA’s Crypto.com Arena on Sept. 23. Tickets will go on sale for the Houston show on Friday, May 6 at 10 a.m. at ToyotaCenter.com

Bublé's previous global tour which ended in 2021 spanned across 25 countries worldwide and included 61 sold out US shows alone and a collective audience of well over 800,000 fans. His just released new studio album Higher is his 9th Top 10 on Billboard’s Album Sales Chart.

With unstoppable talent, energy and a voice that is equally at home singing standards, pop tunes, swing, jazz, R&B and comedy, it’s no wonder that when Michael Bublé gets to town, the party begins. You don’t want to miss it!

And for Mother’s Day (it’s coming up!), what better gift than a pair of tickets to Michael Bublé's Higher show?