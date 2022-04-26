Man arrested for 3rd driving while intoxicated charge in Tomball, deputies say

HOUSTON – A man was arrested Monday after being accused of driving while intoxicated in Tomball, according to deputies with Constable Mark Herman’s Office.

A traffic stop was conducted on a vehicle in the 27201 block of Tomball Parkway where the driver, identified as Clifford Clay, showed several signs of intoxication.

A field sobriety test was administered and it was determined that Clay was intoxicated, deputies said. It was further revealed that he had two previous DWI convictions on his record.

He was arrested and booked in into the Harris County Jail where his bond was set at $15,000. Clay has been charged with his third driving while intoxicated offense.