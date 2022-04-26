Jazmine Barnes update: Trial slated to begin for man charged with capital murder in 7-year-old’s shooting death

HOUSTON – The trial for a suspect who was charged in the shooting death of 7-year-old Jazmine Barnes begins Tuesday.

Larry Demetricus Woodruffe, 27, was charged in January 2019 with capital murder after deputies said a tip led them to find corroborating evidence of his involvement in the shooting.

Investigators said Jazmine was shot in the head on the morning of Dec. 30, when someone opened fire into her family’s vehicle. Jazmine’s mother and three sisters were also inside the vehicle on the East Sam Houston Parkway feeder road near Wallisville Road. Jazmine’s mother was also injured in the incident, investigators said.

Jazmine Barnes, killed in 2018 drive-by

Woodruff denied he was involved and told police the only thing connecting him to the crime was a statement from Eric Black Jr., another suspect in the shooting.

Black was also charged with capital murder. Authorities said Black admitted to taking part in the shooting. He is currently out on bond, records say.

Woodruffe’s criminal background

Court records show that Woodruffe has a lengthy criminal history, including being sentenced in January 2017 to two years in prison for assaulting a family member. That same year, he was released under mandatory supervision, and by November he was charged with being a felon in possession of a gun, documents said.

Court records show that he also pleaded guilty to a lesser charge in a weapons case and was sentenced to nine months in county jail. When Woodruffe pleaded guilty in that case, he was two months shy of completing his sentence on the assault charge, records show.