HCC unveils its $30M plan to build nation’s largest flood simulation training center

HOUSTON – As hurricane season approaches, the Houston Community College unveiled its plans for a $30 million flood simulation center on Tuesday.

Officials presented renderings of the five-acre flood simulation center to be located on HCC’s Northeast Campus, near the East Freeway and Loop 610.

It is the nation’s largest flood simulation training center where first responders, business managers, civic and community organizations can train in simulations of flooded residential streets with floating debris, downed power lines and submerged vehicles, a streetscape with mock training buildings, swift water rescue channel and lake with shallow and deep-water areas, according to a release.

The courses are part of a program that will help mitigate the impact of catastrophic weather events. The program also includes a comprehensive curriculum tabbed Resiliency 101, credentialed classes in preparedness and rescue-response offered starting this summer at all 19 HCC campuses.

The announcement and presentation was made at 10 a.m. at the Hilton Americas-Houston Hotel.