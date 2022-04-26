Judge Hidalgo, Commissioner Garcia to announce findings from report on safety, financial consequences of fake paper tags

HOUSTON – Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo and Commissioner Adrian Garcia will announce recent findings Tuesday from a report based on the safety and financial consequences of fraudulent paper tags.

Hidalgo and Garcia will hold a press conference at 9:30 a.m. KPRC 2 will carry a livestream of the event.

Hidalgo and Garcia will release a new analysis regarding the negative impacts fake temporary vehicle tags have had on Harris County.

The report suggests that the number of known crimes and incidents involving the tags, including speeding, theft, and burglary, increased by 306% between FY2016 (1,705) and FY 2021 (6,920).

In addition, the use of fake plates may have accounted for more than $80 million in lost revenue to the county due to lost toll road revenue, and new title and registration renewal fees.

Commissioner Garcia requested the study to find out how much money Harris County is losing because of the fake plates after our KPRC 2 investigations exposing the problems last year.

