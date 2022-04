HOUSTON – Firefighters from the Houston Fire Department responded to an apartment fire Tuesday afternoon in southwest Houston.

The fire was reported around noon at the Woodlake Bayou apartment, located between Briar Forest and Westheimer.

The fire was extinguished by 1:30 p.m., according to HFD.

Firefighters battle apartment fire in southwest Houston (KPRC 2)

No injuries have been reported.

The cause of the fire and how many families have been displaced is currently unknown.