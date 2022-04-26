Dental clinic operator arrested for failing to pay $1.7M in taxes, federal official says

HOUSTON – A local dental clinic operator was taken into custody on charges of tax evasion and failure to pay employment taxes, U.S. Attorney Jennifer B. Lowery announced Tuesday.

United States Attorney’s Office - Southern District of Texas said in a news release that the indictment, returned under seal on March 30, Jonathan Louis Lepow operated Lepow DDS.

He was allegedly the office and business manager responsible for payroll obligations and making tax payments to the IRS. Beginning in 2012, Lepow stopped paying employment taxes to the IRS, according to the charges.

The indictment further alleges Lepow avoided paying owed taxes to the IRS by opening and closing bank accounts, accepting cash payments for dental and other services and depositing revenue in bank accounts held in the name of other companies. These allegedly included Texas Center for Continuing Education, Lepow Properties LLC, American Dental Supply LLC, Lepow Management Inc. and Lepow Management LLC.

Ad

During the 2012-2016 tax years, Lepow’s outstanding employment tax obligation exceeded over $1.7 million.

If convicted, Lepow faces up to 10 years of imprisonment a possible $250,000 maximum fine.