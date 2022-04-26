Coast Guard, partner agencies searching for missing 88-year-old man near Smith Point, Texas

The Coast Guard and partner agencies are searching for an overdue boater Tuesday near Smith Point, Texas.

The missing mariner is an 88-year-old man in a 16-foot green aluminum boat with a bimini top believed to be fishing in Galveston Bay, the Coast Guard says. The man typically fishes in Trinity Bay from Smith Point to Anahuac, Texas, or in East Bay. It is unknown if he is wearing a life jacket.

The man’s wife called Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston watchstanders Monday at 4:20 p.m. to report her husband had not returned from fishing.

A Coast Guard Air Station Houston MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew, a Coast Guard Station Houston 29-foot Response Boat–Small crew and a Coast Guard Station Galveston 29-foot Response Boat–Small crew launched to search for the man.

The agencies involved in the search include Coast Guard Air Station Houston, Coast Guard Station Houston, Coast Guard Station Galveston, Coast Guard Cutter Alligator, Texas Parks & Wildlife Department Game Wardens, Coast Guard Chambers County Sheriff’s Office, the Kemah Fire Department, the League City Police Department, and the League City Fire Department

Anyone with information that may assist search efforts should contact Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston at (281) 464-4851.