Beverly Hills is making a splash in H-town!

HOUSTON – Sutton Stracke, one of the stars of Bravo Tv’s reality hit show “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” hosted a pop-up trunk show in the heart of Memorial recently to benefit Trees of Hope. This Houston-based organization has been providing funds exclusively for the Children’s Critical Care Fund at Star of Hope since 1990.

The white walls were painted with vibrant colors and patterns of fashion pieces from her West Hollywood shop, “The Sutton Concept,” in which 10 percent of each item sold went straight to Trees of Hope, helping hundreds of local children in need.

It was a great time getting to know Stracke and her deep connection to Trees of Hope. Here’s what she had to say:

Reyes: What moves you and connects you to Trees of Hope and their mission?

Stracke: My friend Kory Blum, who lives here [Houston], her husband Jeff Blum is an announcer for the Houston Astros, we met in Orange County, so we raised our children together, and Kory, was very naughty, and sent me a picture of this puppy, and my dog had just died…and I was feeling very sad…and I thought, ‘well this dog is very cute,’ and I have to rescue dogs now. And because this beautiful white lab was attached to Trees of Hope and the charity, I thought, ‘well, I’ll bid on this dog,’ and so I won. Now, he’s a big part of our family. We love him very much and I’m forever grateful. Because of Trees of Hope I have my Waylon, so I’m excited to be able to give back today.”

Ad

Reyes: What inspires the creativity behind your designs and clothing pieces we see today? What’s your favorite piece?

Stracke: My favorite pieces are my cashmere, cotton-blend t-shirts, which I’m wearing. We have them in V-neck and crew necks, and my cashmere sweaters are also my favorite. This is phase one of the three pods that we’re creating. You know I was on the council for Oceana for a long time, and doing that gave me such an awareness for our environment and the need to be responsible. And how to be responsible and still be fashionable. So, these cashmere t-shirts are Japanese recycled cashmere and organic cotton-blend that we made in Italy.”

Reyes: What can RHOBH fans expect for this upcoming season airing May 11th ?

Stracke: We have a new cast-member, I think she’s very interesting…and you know we clashed a little bit, you’ll see that on the show…but I truly think this season for me is about growth, forgiveness, laughter, and redemption.

Ad

Anavid Reyes had a chance to chat with Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Sutton Stracke, who hosted a pop-up trunk show in the heart of Memorial, to benefit Trees of Hope. (KPRC)

Anavid Reyes had a chance to chat with Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Sutton Stracke, who hosted a pop-up trunk show in the heart of Memorial, to benefit Trees of Hope. (KPRC)

Anavid Reyes had a chance to chat with Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Sutton Stracke, who hosted a pop-up trunk show in the heart of Memorial, to benefit Trees of Hope. (KPRC)

Anavid Reyes had a chance to chat with Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Sutton Stracke, who hosted a pop-up trunk show in the heart of Memorial, to benefit Trees of Hope. (KPRC)

Anavid Reyes had a chance to chat with Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Sutton Stracke, who hosted a pop-up trunk show in the heart of Memorial, to benefit Trees of Hope. (KPRC)

Anavid Reyes had a chance to chat with Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Sutton Stracke, who hosted a pop-up trunk show in the heart of Memorial, to benefit Trees of Hope. (KPRC)

Anavid Reyes had a chance to chat with Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Sutton Stracke, who hosted a pop-up trunk show in the heart of Memorial, to benefit Trees of Hope. (KPRC)