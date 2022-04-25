The stunning aquamarine waterways of Central Texas may one day be connected if this plan wins out

A screenshot of the Great Springs Project website, as collected on April 25, 2022.

HOUSTON – The spring-fed, stunning waterways of Central Texas may one day be connected from Austin all the way to San Antonio via green spaces.

The Great Springs Project aims to connect 100 miles of the Lone Star State via the creation of a greenway of contiguous protected lands over the Edwards Aquifer recharge zone.

The green corridor would be connected by a network of spring-to-spring trails, linking the four iconic springs of Central Texas: Barton Springs, San Marcos Springs, Comal Springs, and San Antonio Springs.

The effort is designed “to unify existing local efforts to address the most critical water, land, wildlife, and public health challenges facing the Central Texas region.”

Here’s the full plan in a PDF file.

The literally splashy website for the project explains the plan “is a living document that serves as a resource for the completion of the trail network by the Texas Bicentennial in 2036.”

“Sections of the trail will likely be built in phases, with the order of phases depending on key factors such as funding, landowner negotiation, establishing right-of-way, permitting, design, and construction,” the website continues. “This plan represents a major step forward on the path to implementation.”

Major sponsors of the trail include big names like GM, Yeti, REI Co-op, and Houston-based RS&H, an architectural, engineering and consulting firm.