Perfection! Klein High School valedictorian gets perfect scores on both SAT and ACT

KLEIN – Perfection doesn’t happen often, but that’s exactly what was achieved by Klein High School’s Coleman Hall-Brown, and not just for one exam used for college admission, but two.

Hall-Brown recently achieved the perfect 1600 score for the SAT and also a perfect 36 score for the ACT, according to district officials.

“One of the greatest ways I prepared in my entire life is just reading constantly,” said the 18-year-old. “The hardest part for me and for a lot of people is the reading section.”

Brown said he enjoys reading for fun, drawing digital art, playing the piano and memorizing music. According to Klein ISD, Hall-Brown is not only Klein’s valedictorian for the Class of 2022, but he is also an eagle scout, algebra tutor, and a candidate for the United States Presidential Scholarship.

Hall-Brown told KPRC2 he’s planning to major in computer science at Brigham Young University starting this summer and wants to go to medical school to become an OBGYN.

Ad

Congratulations, Coleman, and good luck with what’s ahead!