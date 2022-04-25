Suspect killed in officer-involved shooting after leading police on 100 mph chase near Cleveland, officials say

A suspect was reportedly shot by a Cleveland police officer Monday morning, according to law enforcement.

HOUSTON – A chase suspect is dead after an officer-involved shooting on the Eastex Freeway at Fostoria Road, near Highway 105, on Monday morning, according to law enforcement.

The incident was first happened at 10:33 a.m. after reports of a possible stolen vehicle. When Cleveland officers arrived to the scene, the suspect fled, leading police on a high speed chase.

Police said the suspect was traveling over 100 mph and erratically. Several police units joined the chase, including State Troopers. Officials were able to spike the tires of the vehicle the suspect was driving, which loosen the the rims, causing the vehicle to crash into a construction barrier area and turn around.

Police said the suspect exited the vehicle with a handgun in his right hand and runs toward the woods. That’s where two officers were involved in a shooting with the suspect.

The suspect was killed in the shooting, according to law enforcement. The person’s identity and details surrounding the shooting have not been released.

No officers were injured in the incident.