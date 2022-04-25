LIVE: SpaceX Dragon spacecraft carrying Ax-1 crew set to return to Earth after nearly 15 days in space

The SpaceX Dragon spacecraft carrying Ax-1 crew is set to make a splashdown to Earth on Monday after spending almost 15 days on the orbiting laboratory conducting scientific experiments and outreach activities, according to Axiom Space.

The crew undocked from the International Space Station on Sunday. The vehicle is anticipated to splash down off the coast of Florida.

Ax-1′s crew includes Commander Michael López-Alegría, Pilot Larry Connor, and Mission Specialists Eytan Stibbe and Mark Pathy.

The astronauts conducted work for more than 25 research projects with partners across the globe, including the Mayo Clinic, Montreal Children’s Hospital, Cleveland Clinic, and the Ramon Foundation, according to the release.

KPRC 2 will livestream the splashdown in the video player above beginning at 11 a.m.