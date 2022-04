Travelers file into a TSA checkpoint at George Bush Intercontinental Airport in Houston

HOUSTON – The ground stops have been cleared at both William P. Hobby Airport and George Bush Intercontinental Airport after flights were temporarily grounded due to the storms in the area.

IAH is still experiencing a ground delay due to the thunderstorms, but the all-clear has been given at Hobby.

Officials asked travelers to check to see if their flights have been affected.

