Driver believed to be intoxicated dies after ejection from vehicle following crash in east Houston: HPD

HOUSTON – A man is dead after he was ejected from his vehicle during a crash in east Houston Sunday night, Houston police said.

Police were called to the scene in the 10800 block of East Freeway headed inbound at around 10:45 p.m.

According to HPD Sgt. Rose with the Vehicular Crimes Division, a Chevrolet Camaro was driving on the far right lane of the East Freeway Service road when a Chevrolet Impala, apparently driving at a high rate of speed, sideswiped them.

Police said the driver of the Impala lost control of his vehicle, flipped over, and was ejected.

Paramedics were called to the scene and pronounced the driver dead.

Police believe the driver of the Impala was not wearing a seat belt and was possibly intoxicated.

The driver of the Camaro, a woman, was not injured in the crash. Police determined she was not at fault and will not be charged.