The March of Dimes “March for Babies” annual event was held Sunday at the University of Houston.

The event funds programs to find the causes of premature birth and birth defects.

KPRC 2 is a proud sponsor of the event and our very own Khambrel Marshall has been a part of the organization for the last 21 years. This is the first time since the pandemic began that the event was able to be held again in person.

He spoke to Jeanna Bamburg, CEO, HCA Southeast and Healthcare Southeast Hospital.