Man shot, killed after fight with armed security guard outside west Houston bar, police say

HOUSTON – An investigation is ongoing after a man was shot by an armed security guard following a fight outside a west Houston bar early Sunday, Houston police say.

It happened at the 042 Lounge in the 13700 block of Westheimer Road near Eldridge Parkway in the West Oaks area at around 2 a.m.

According to police, the man, who was a customer at the bar, started arguing with the security guard, who appeared to be armed. It was unknown what prompted the argument.

The customer then went to his vehicle and grabbed a gun, police said. When he returned, that was when the armed guard pulled out his gun and fired at the customer.

Paramedics were called to the scene and pronounced the customer dead.

Police believe the customer was possibly in his mid-40s.