Man found dead with multiple gunshot wounds after vehicle crash in southwest Houston, police say

Investigation underway after a man was found shot to death inside his vehicle following a major crash that knocked out power.

HOUSTON – Houston police are investigating after a man was found dead with several gunshot wounds after he hit a utility pole by crashing his vehicle in southwest Houston Sunday morning.

The crash occurred in the 4500 block of West Fuqua near Hiram Clarke Road at around 4 a.m.

Officers say the victim, who drove a white SUV, was apparently driving at a high rate of speed.

That’s when police said he hit several poles, including a Centerpoint pole that supplied power in the area, and rolled over several times. Officers say power was cut due to the impact of the crash.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.

According to HPD Sgt. Rose, medical examiners with the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences were called to the scene to inspect the victim’s body and discovered several gunshot wounds on him.

HPD Homicide investigators were then called to take over the investigation. It was not immediately clear if the victim died in the crash or by gunshot wounds.

Police suspect the victim was under the influence of narcotics.

According to Centerpoint, power is expected to be restored by 11 a.m. as crews quickly repair the downed pole.