Major traffic alert: Gulf Freeway near Dickinson undergoing temporary construction closures

Moriah Ballard, Digital Content Producer

Taisha Walker, Reporter

Drivers traveling on I-45 through League City, Dickinson, and toward Galveston will have to take the feeder road south over the weekend while construction crews work the mainlanes of the highway.

TxDOT began work on Friday at 9 p.m. on all southbound lanes of I-45 between FM 517 and FM 2004. Drivers will be diverted onto the feeder road in the meantime, which is expected to cause a lot of congestion.

This comes as thousands are expected to travel into Galveston County for events such as Beach Fest ‘22, the Galveston County Fair and Rodeo, Kappa Party, and Slab Truck Weekend taking place.

“It’s not going to be ideal for folks that are traveling,” said Danny Perez with TXDOT. “Especially once you get into the afternoon hours and evening hours where more traffic on the roadways.”

Perez said drivers should try to head to their destinations earlier or choose a different route altogether while crews re-stripe the road.

“Say for instance if you leave at noon on Saturday, obviously the traffic’s going to be very congested going through the closure area. So that’s why we recommend an alternate route. Maybe use Highway 3,” he added.

Perez said the I-45 closure is one of six active projects in Galveston County.

The southbound main lanes are expected to re-open by Monday at 5 a.m.

