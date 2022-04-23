18-year-old shot to death on Houston’s southside identified; 17-year-old gunmen, who was playing with gun, charged with manslaughter, HCSO says

An 18-year-old has died after she was shot inside of an apartment complex by a teen who was reportedly playing with a loaded handgun on the southside of Houston Saturday morning, officials say.

The victim was identified by the Harris County Sheriff’s Office as Nariah Champion.

According to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, Precinct 7 officials were called to the 3525 block of South Sam Houston Parkway regarding the shooting around 10:45 a.m.

A Google search traces that location back to the Brookside Gardens Apartments.

Deputies say when they arrived at the location, they found 10 individuals in that apartment.

Champion was said to have been found with a gunshot wound at the scene. Officials say she was originally being driven to the hospital by a private vehicle, which ended up crashing while en route. Good Samaritans stopped to help the crashed vehicle, and transported Champion to HCA Pearland where she was pronounced dead, HCSO officials said.

The suspected gunman was identified as 17-year-old Zakorion Batiste. He has since been arrested and charged with manslaughter.

Authorities say the group of people who were inside the apartment at the time of the shooting were between the ages of 17 to 23 years old.