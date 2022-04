FILE - In this Aug. 2, 2019, file photo, Mike Tyson attends a celebrity golf tournament in Dana Point, Calif. Hulu on Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021, announced it has ordered Iron Mike, a limited series about the life of boxing great Mike Tyson. (Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP, File)

Video recorded on a JetBlue flight shows former heavyweight boxing champion Mike Tyson in a physical altercation with a person who representatives for Tyson claimed was harassing him.

The brief clip, first published Thursday by TMZ Sports, shows Tyson appearing to try to punch someone who’s pushing him away.

In the video, someone can be heard saying, “Mike, Mike.”

