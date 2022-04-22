Search underway for Texas National Guard soldier who went missing along river in Eagle Pass, TMD says

AUSTIN, Texas – A Texas National Guard soldier has gone missing along a river during a mission-related incident in Eagle Pass, according to the Texas Military Department.

The department said the soldier, assigned to Operation Lone Star, has not been found.

The Texas Military Department, Texas DPS and Border Patrol are working rapidly to find the soldier.

TMD released the following statement about the incident:

“A Texas Army National Guard Soldier assigned to Operation Lone Star has gone missing along the river during a mission-related incident, Friday, April 22, 2022 in Eagle Pass, Texas. The Soldier has not been found. We are aware of reports of a fatality, although those reports are inaccurate.

The Texas Military Department, Texas DPS and Border Patrol are working rapidly to find the Soldier. More details will be released as they become available.”