Mickey Mouse in Texas? Fort Bend County Judge KP George extends invitation to Disney to consider new resort in Texas amid fallout over self-government in Florida

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas – Would you want an outpost of “the most magical place on Earth” down the highway on 59? Fort Bend County Judge KP George says, “come on down!”

In an open letter to Disney CEO Bob Chapek on Friday, George extended an invitation for Disney to come to Fort Bend County as the Florida-based resort faces a dissolution of its private government.

George wrote in his letter that he is “more than ready to welcome the Disney family” and hopes the move would bring thousands of jobs to the county.

According to the Associated Press, Florida lawmakers passed a bill that would dissolve Disney World’s private government, which handed Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis a victory in a feud with the entertainment giant over the controversial “Parental Rights in Education” law that was passed last month.

The area, called the Reedy Creek District, in Orlando, is the home of Disney World for the past 55 years.

You can read the full letter below:

Dear Mr. Bob Chapek,

I write to you today to extend an invitation to welcome and invite the Walt Disney Company to consider Fort Bend County as a welcoming and diverse place to do business.

Fort Bend County is a unique place. Our residents and families compose the most diverse county in the United States, deliver extremely high graduation rates, and are one of the top capita purchasers in Texas, have lots of wide open and affordable land, while also being strategically located for the most efficient distribution of goods domestically and internationally including the best access to both inland and water ports in Texas.

While you, your company, employees, and diverse fans face authoritarian, anti-business, and culture war attacks from extremists in Florida, we in Fort Bend are more than ready to welcome the Disney family with thousands of good paying jobs and billions of dollars of investments. In fact, major employers like Amazon, Texas Instruments, Comcast, Gallery Furniture, and others have recently made massive investments in our community including thousands of good paying jobs with many more major employers on the way.

With a strong focus on economic development, we encourage small and large business growth through a business-friendly climate; we make a difference in our children’s lives everyday through youth empowerment initiatives, and aim to continue improving the quality of life through new, fresh, and innovative ideas.

I invite you to visit Fort Bend County and see for yourself why our community is the best place for a new Walt Disney World Resort.

My team and I await your call. Please do not hesitate to reach out with any questions.

Sincerely,

KP George

County Judge

Fort Bend County