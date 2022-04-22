81º

Free reusable bags giveaway happening this Earth Day at H-E-B

Amanda Cochran, Digital Special Projects Manager

An Earth Day reusable bag from H-E-B. (H-E-B, H-E-B)

HOUSTON – H-E-B is giving out reusable bags on Friday for Earth Day.

Customers who visit any H-E-B, Central Market, Joe V’s Smart Shop and Mi Tienda in Texas are eligible to receive a complimentary Earth Day bag featuring art designed by an H-E-B partner and made from recycled plastic bottles. Bag giveaways start at 1 p.m.

The effort provides 250,000 bags to customers across Texas, the company said in a news release. The company said it has given out nearly three million reusable bags since 2008 in celebration of Earth Day.

