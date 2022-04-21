Video: Suspects wanted in aggravated robbery of residents at Spring Branch area apartment complex

HOUSTON – The Houston Police Department’s Robbery Division needs the public’s assistance identifying two suspects wanted for an aggravated robbery that happened at an apartment complex in the Spring Branch area.

It happened on April 3 in the 8800 block of Hammerly.

Police said, at around 12:10 a.m., the victims had just parked their vehicle at their apartment complex parking lot.

One of the men realized that he left his wallet in his Toyota Tundra truck, so they began to walk back towards their vehicle. That is when an unknown man, armed with a rifle, exited the passenger side of a black Nissan Altima and approached them.

The suspect demanded their money and keys to the truck, to which they complied. The suspect then fled the scene, according to police.

The victim’s Toyota was located a short time later at an apartment complex at the 10500 block of Westview.

Descriptions of the suspects were very limited.

The first suspect, who was carrying the rifle, was wearing a black shirt.

The second suspect was wearing a white shirt.

Information leading to the charging and/or arrest of any felony suspects may result in a cash payment up to $5,000.

Tipsters must contact Crime Stoppers directly to remain anonymous and to be considered for a cash payment by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitting an online tip at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.