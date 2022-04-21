Video shows suspect firing several shots at woman after stealing her tax refund at hotel in SE Houston, HPD says

HOUSTON – A man is still on the run after firing several shots at a woman after he stole her tax refund money at a southeast Houston hotel, according to the Houston Police Department.

The aggravated robbery was reported on March 27 around 12:30 a.m. at a hotel located in the 9000 block of Airport Boulevard.

Police said the woman just recently met the man, only known as “Junior.”

The man allegedly asked to borrow $200 and she agreed to loan it to him. He apparently knew she had recently cashed her tax refund. When he knocked on the door, video shows him walking into the woman’s hotel. She told investigators Junior pulled out a handgun and demanded all of her refund instead.

The suspect can be seen leaving out the hotel after taking her money, and then turned around and fired several shots towards her door.

The suspect then fled the area with her money, police said.

Anyone with information that will lead to the suspect’s arrest is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477, submit an online tip at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information that results in an arrest or charge of the suspect involved.