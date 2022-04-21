Man hospitalized after possibly being shot by family member in east Harris County, sheriff says

HOUSTON – An investigation is underway after a man was possibly shot by a family member in east Harris County.

Deputies from the Harris County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of a shooting in the 600 block of Franta.

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said a man was shot and transported to the hospital by LifeFlight.

Gonzalez said the suspect accused of shooting the man may possibly be a family member.

