84º

LIVE

Local News

Man hospitalized after possibly being shot by family member in east Harris County, sheriff says

Ninfa Saavedra, Digital Content Specialist

Tags: Shooting, Crime, Man Shot
Investigation underway after man shot in east Harris County (KPRC)

HOUSTON – An investigation is underway after a man was possibly shot by a family member in east Harris County.

Deputies from the Harris County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of a shooting in the 600 block of Franta.

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said a man was shot and transported to the hospital by LifeFlight.

Gonzalez said the suspect accused of shooting the man may possibly be a family member.

This is a developing story. Continue to check back for more details.

Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

email