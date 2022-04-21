Bush family hosts event honoring memory of beloved matriarch Barbara Bush

HOUSTON – The Barbara Bush Houston Literacy Foundation hosted “A Celebration of Reading 2022: Life. Liberty. Literacy” Thursday evening.

The event, hosted by the Bush family, honored the late First Lady Barbara Bush’s mission to improve literacy with programs and resources for underserved children and adults.

KPRC 2 anchor Daniella Guzman moderated a chat with authors Jenna Bush Hager and Barbara Pierce Bush to discuss their newly released book, “The Superpower Sisterhood.”

Other featured authors who spoke at the event included bestselling crime novelist Alafair Burke, whose works include “Under Suspicion” and “Find Me”; author Brad Meltzer, writer of more than a dozen novels including his newest thriller, “The Lightning Rod”; and Dr. Rick Rigsby, an award-winning journalist, and writer of “Lessons From a Third Grade Dropout” and “Afraid to Hope.”

Guests also enjoyed performances from vocalist Dana Monique, a Houston native who was featured on NBC’s The Voice.