Bride, caterer arrested after guests say food was laced with marijuana at Florida wedding, report says

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla – Authorities in Florida arrested a bride and a caterer after wedding guests claimed the food was laced with marijuana at a wedding in February, according to KPRC 2′s sister station WKMG.

Police in Longwood, in Seminole County, arrested Dayna Glenny, 42 and Jocelyn Bryant, 31.

WKMG reported that on Feb. 19, Seminole County deputies responded to assist the fire department with a medical call, according to an incident report.

Authorities told WKMG that several guests out of a crowd of 30-40 people complained of stomach pains and vomiting. One woman and three other guests had suspected that the food was laced with marijuana and “vowed to prosecute.”

Multiple food items and glassware were taken by deputies for evidence. Only the lasagna and a piece of bread tested positive for THC.

Ad

Deputies contacted Glenny about the laced food items whether she consented to or approved them, which she had reportedly denied, according to WKMG. They also located the manager of the catering service, later identified as Bryant, who she reportedly claimed her staff from her company had left for the day.

Both women face charges of tampering, culpable negligence, and delivery of marijuana, according to records obtained.