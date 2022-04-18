67º

SWAT officers rescue wrong-way driver from fiery crash on Highway 288, authorities say

Ana Gonzalez, Digital Associate Producer

A wrong way driver escaped injury after SWAT officers rescued them from a fiery crash on Highway 288. (KPRC)

SWAT officers with Houston police rescued a wrong-way driver after their vehicle burst into flames following a crash on Highway 288 early Monday, police said.

At around 2 a.m., police said the driver was traveling south on the northbound lanes and that was when they apparently struck a concrete divider. The crash was severe enough to cause the vehicle to burst into flames.

SWAT officers, who police said had finished up a warrant in southeast Houston, found the vehicle engulfed in flames and jumped in to rescue the driver.

The wrong-way driver was treated by paramedics and appeared OK.

No one else was injured in the crash.

It is unknown if the wrong-way driver will be facing any charges.

