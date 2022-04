SUV crushed between two 18-wheelers during crash on I-10 in east Houston, police say

HOUSTON – An investigation is underway after a deadly crash involving an SUV and two 18-wheelers in northeast Houston Monday, police said.

It happened on I-10 eastbound at McCarty around 11:35 a.m.

Police said one person died in the crash.

All mainlanes of I-10 eastbound are currently shut down at this time. Drivers are urged to find an alternate route.

There are no additional details on this crash at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back here for more updates.