Texas Peace Officer arrested, accused of stealing more than $5K from businesses, documents say

Moriah Ballard, Digital Content Producer

HOUSTON – A Texas Peace Officer has been arrested after he reportedly stole thousands of dollars from multiple businesses beginning last year, according to court documents.

Officials say Bobby Espinosa is accused of taking a total of $5,700 from four establishments across the area.

Additionally, Espinosa reportedly stole the money while dressed in uniform and operating his patrol unit.

Court documents state his scheme began in September 2021 and lasted through March 2022.

He has been charged with felony theft and officials have asked that he have no contact with the victims.

He is expected to appear in probable cause court Saturday evening.

