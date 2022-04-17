7-year-old missing from Spring Branch area last seen with teenage sister, family says

HOUSTON – The search is on for a missing 7-year-old who family members believe is with his teenage sister.

According to family members, Alejandro Sotelo was last seen with his sister, Jennifer Saturday night.

According to Houston police, the sister recently posted a photo on Instagram with the missing boy and another person.

The pair was last seen walking on foot in the 8000 block of Ravenwood Circle. A man in the area says he saw the little boy yesterday.

Alejandro is 4′7″ and weighs 160 pounds. He has brown eyes, black hair, and a medium brown complexion. He was wearing black and gray shorts.

If you know anything about the case or may know where Alejandro and his sister are, contact Houston police.