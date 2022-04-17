2 killed after Amtrak train, car crash in NE Harris County, HCSO says

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – Two people have been pronounced dead after a train reportedly slammed into a car in northeast Harris County Saturday evening.

According to officials from the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, the crash occurred in the 12900 block of Beaumont Highway and Van Hut Lane around 8 p.m.

@HCSOTexas units responded to a crash scene at 12999 Beaumont Hwy @ Van Hut Ln. Collision involves a train and a vehicle. One person confirmed deceased in the vehicle, and a 2nd person, ejected from the vehicle, has been found deceased. Train has a number of passengers/crew. 1/2 pic.twitter.com/VPVDsGHQbm — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) April 17, 2022

The two people pronounced dead were reportedly inside the car. One of the victims was said to have been ejected from the car during the crash.

A spokesperson from Amtrak says there were no reported injuries to the 81 passengers or crew on board.

Read Amtrak’s full statement below:

“On April 16, Amtrak train 1 was traveling from New Orleans to Los Angeles when an occupied vehicle obstructing the track came into contact with the train about 12 miles from Houston Station. There have been no reported injuries to the 81 passengers or crew onboard. Amtrak is working with local law enforcement to investigate the incident.”