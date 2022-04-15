Men’s Final Four Fan Jam Truck unveiled in Houston

The NCAA Men’s Final Four will return to Houston in 2022 and the Houston Local Organizing Committee unveiled the Fan Jam Truck Friday afternoon.

The Fan Jam truck is an interactive pop-up truck that arrived in Houston to pass the Men’s Final Four host city torch from New Orleans to Houston for the 2023 NCAA Men’s Final Four Division I basketball tournament.

Fan Jam truck activities included basketball goals, photo opportunities with the Men’s Final Four trophy, Pop-A-Shots, giveaways, mascot appearances, a reading nook, and more.

The City of Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner helped Discovery Green come alive by participating in a few activities.

Band performances from two out of the four of the tournament’s host institutions – the University of Houston and Texas Southern University (Rice and Houston Baptist are the other two host institutions) – along with mascot appearances, and interactive games for the audience also took place.