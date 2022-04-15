WATCH LIVE: Beto O’Rourke discusses Gov. Greg Abbott’s response to gridlock at border

Democratic nominee for governor Beto O’Rourke is scheduled to hold a news conference to address Gov. Greg Abbott’s response to the Texas-Mexico border.

With GOP Gov. Greg Abbott attacking O’Rourke as a job-killing socialist, the former El Paso congressman has been increasingly discussing the experience on the campaign trail, and it is the subject of his campaign’s first significant paid media. O’Rourke co-founded Stanton Street Technology Group, an El Paso web-design company, in 1999, and owned it for over a decade, according to the Texas Tribune.

Last month, the Biden administration said it would end Title 42, the emergency health order that the U.S. Department of Homeland Security cited in September to deport 7,000 asylum-seekers from Haiti who had gathered at the international bridge in Del Rio. The administration plans to end the emergency health order in May, and federal officials expect the number of migrants at the country’s southern border to drastically increase in the following months.

