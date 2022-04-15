HCSO: Victim in shooting outside SW Harris County Fitness Connection over basketball game identified

HARRIS COUNTY – A man remains in critical condition after he was found shot in the parking lot of a fitness center in southwest Harris County.

Deputies with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of a shooting at a Fitness Connection located on south Highway 6 in the Mission Bend area around 6:30 p.m Wednesday afternoon.

HCSO said witnesses told deputies that the victim, identified as Fredrick Alexander, 27, was playing basketball with two groups of men inside the fitness center. An argument broke out during the game and deputies said the groups were asked to leave the facility.

The argument soon escalated to a shooting in the parking lot, deputies say. Both groups were armed with guns and began shooting at one another, hitting Alexander multiple times in the torso.

It was unclear if one or both groups shot at one another.

Alexander was found unresponsive in the parking lot. He was later taken to an area hospital in critical condition.

Ad

Deputies are looking for four men who were last seen taking off in a four-door sedan. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Harris County Sheriff’s Office at 713-221-6000.