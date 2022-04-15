DRUG BUST: Mother arrested after becoming too intoxicated to care for 2-year-old while manufacturing crystal meth, officials say; $2M worth of narcotics found

Apparent drug investigation underway outside home in east Harris Co., sheriff says

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – Authorities have arrested a mother they say was caring for her toddler while manufacturing crystal meth in her east Harris County home Friday.

According to officials from the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, they received a call about the home at 11516 Scenic River Drive around 7:11 a.m. Friday.

The caller told police that a woman at that address was under the influence and could not take care of her 2-year-old child.

When authorities from HCSO Special Investigations Division arrived at the home, they reportedly found the 29-year-old woman who was under the influence and manufacturing crystal meth in her home. The child was also found at the same scene the drugs were located.

Investigators say they removed approximately 112 KGs of crystallized meth and 87.2 KGs of liquid meth worth approximately $2 million from that residence.

The mother has since been arrested and the child has been placed in Children’s Protective Services.

