4 students, driver taken to hospital after accident involving Spring ISD bus and Metro bus

The side of a Spring ISD school bus is seen in this image from Nov. 23, 2015.

An accident involving a school bus from Spring Independent School District and a Metro bus left multiple students and a driver injured Thursday evening.

According to a Spring ISD spokesperson, the accident involving Bus Number 324 occurred around 5:15 p.m. while students were headed home.

Following the crash, a total of four students and the school’s bus driver were transported to Houston Northwest Medical Center for their injuries.

Additionally, school officials said approximately 14 other students reported having minor injuries but were picked up at the scene by their parents.

It is unclear what condition the Metro bus operator was in following the crash.

Authorities are investigating the accident.